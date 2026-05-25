Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,952,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,664,052 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Pfizer worth $1,293,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,763 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $230,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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