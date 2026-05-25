Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784,970 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 104,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,143,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,455,521 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,390,709,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $438.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.74 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $2,783,807. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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