Fisher Funds Management LTD Takes $13.46 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,256 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $13,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,288 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 47,810 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,875 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $350.70.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $325.94 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $316.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $239.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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