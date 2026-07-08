Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 55,687 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $81,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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