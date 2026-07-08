Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 2,727 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,866 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,233.32 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,078.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,030.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,243.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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