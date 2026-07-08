Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,649 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $345.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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