Five Below, Inc. $FIVE is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's 4th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after buying an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $131,202,000 after purchasing an additional 507,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 336.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 328,365 shares during the last quarter.

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Five Below Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average of $200.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.60.

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Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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