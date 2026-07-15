Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Position Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,083 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

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Five Below Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FIVE opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $209.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Five Below's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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