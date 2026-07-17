Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 2,524.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Five Below were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Five Below alerts: Sign Up

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.90.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here