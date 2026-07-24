Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 16,720 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up approximately 1.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508,393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $284,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,192,697 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $224,656,000 after purchasing an additional 344,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after buying an additional 745,272 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Five Below to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $201.31 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.58. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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