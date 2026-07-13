Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 26,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Five Below were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

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Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.95. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.87 and a 12-month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.Five Below's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Five Below from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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