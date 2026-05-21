Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,267 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 27,763 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Five Below worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair raised shares of Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $219.87 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight strong consumer demand for Five Below’s trending and viral products, suggesting healthy traffic and continued merchandising momentum that could support another earnings beat.

Several recent articles highlight strong consumer demand for Five Below’s trending and viral products, suggesting healthy traffic and continued merchandising momentum that could support another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains constructive on FIVE’s growth story, pointing to its value-focused model, rising traffic, and aggressive store expansion as drivers of above-average growth.

Analyst and media coverage remains constructive on FIVE’s growth story, pointing to its value-focused model, rising traffic, and aggressive store expansion as drivers of above-average growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan issued a positive forecast for Five Below’s stock, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s outlook.

JPMorgan issued a positive forecast for Five Below’s stock, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Five Below announced that first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings will be released on June 3, followed by a conference call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst but does not itself change fundamentals. Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Five Below announced that first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings will be released on June 3, followed by a conference call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst but does not itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One article asks whether Five Below can deliver another quarterly beat, reflecting expectations rather than a confirmed new development; it may keep attention on the stock but is not direct evidence of a business change. Fidget spinner 2.0? Can squishy dumplings deliver Five Below another quarterly beat?

One article asks whether Five Below can deliver another quarterly beat, reflecting expectations rather than a confirmed new development; it may keep attention on the stock but is not direct evidence of a business change. Negative Sentiment: Broader retail commentary notes that dollar-store and value-retail stocks have had a strong run, but warns that higher gas prices could pressure the sector if consumers pull back on discretionary spending.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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