FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,237 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,065 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC's holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,853.60. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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