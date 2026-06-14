FJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after purchasing an additional 915,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,751,134,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,452,102,000 after purchasing an additional 367,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.60.

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Welltower Trading Up 1.6%

Welltower stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.97 and a 52-week high of $221.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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