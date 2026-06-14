FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 7,874 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,430,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,852,680,000 after purchasing an additional 161,171 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,080,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,960,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,606,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,161,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,009,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $125.71 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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