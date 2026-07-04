Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 19,900 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Nucor were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.92.

View Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Down 0.1%

NUE opened at $220.61 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.89. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $131.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,614,750. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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