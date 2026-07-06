Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 419,769 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 419,769 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $297,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%
JNJ stock opened at $262.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $263.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average is $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $631.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.
View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.
Johnson & Johnson News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Members of Congress have been buying J&J shares, which can signal confidence in the company’s prospects and may attract attention from retail investors. Members of Congress Are Loading Up on Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth. Here's Why Retail Investors Should Pay Attention.
- Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson launched its Dual-Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF cardiac ablation platform in Europe, adding a commercial growth catalyst in its medtech business. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Launches Dual-Energy Cardiac Ablation Catheter in Europe
- Positive Sentiment: J&J is being highlighted as a top dividend and defensive healthcare name, with articles pointing to its reliable cash flow, dividend profile, and long-term appeal. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Focused on Cancer and Neuroscience as a Top Dividend Aristocrat Stock to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Recent updates say J&J is strengthening its cancer pipeline, including European progress for Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex and an acquisition of Firefly Bio to expand oncology research. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Expands Cancer Pipeline As Talc Verdict Eases One Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces reiterated bullish Wall Street views and compared J&J favorably with AbbVie, supporting the stock’s valuation narrative but not adding a major new catalyst. Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Neutral Sentiment: J&J was also featured in dividend-income and portfolio articles, which helps reinforce its reputation as a stable income stock, though these pieces are unlikely to move shares much on their own. J&J or AbbVie: Which Stock Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio Now?
- Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific headline stood out in the latest set of articles; the closest risk item is that ongoing litigation remains a background concern, even as one recent talc verdict went J&J’s way. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Expands Cancer Pipeline As Talc Verdict Eases One Risk
About Johnson & Johnson
(Free Report
)
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
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