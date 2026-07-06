Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 419,769 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 419,769 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $297,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

JNJ stock opened at $262.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $263.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average is $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $631.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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