Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 438,280 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 438,280 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $51,337,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the period. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 59.9% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $373.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $407.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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