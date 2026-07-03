Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 82,030 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,968 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 73,344 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Center for Wealth Management Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Letson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Letson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,911 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. Automatic Data Processing's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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