Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,227 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Ventas by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Ventas by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 0.1%

VTR opened at $82.13 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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