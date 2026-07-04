Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $286.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.59. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $240.61 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $379.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

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