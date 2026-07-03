Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 112,300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $98,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $867.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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