Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 176,800 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 429.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,011 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 95.9% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 176,421 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86,386 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,693 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 197,162 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $45.09 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.36.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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