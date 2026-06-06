Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 24,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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