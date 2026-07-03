Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 81,660 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 81,660 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $71,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,689,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after buying an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $360.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.79. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here