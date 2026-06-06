Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,892 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Amgen were worth $34,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $22,441,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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