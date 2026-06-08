Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in IDEX were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 41.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:IEX opened at $215.48 on Monday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $223.85. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's payout ratio is 43.20%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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