Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 224.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $455.89 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.37 and a twelve month high of $550.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $455.93 and its 200 day moving average is $472.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Ameriprise Financial's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $543.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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