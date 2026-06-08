Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,756 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $395.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.17 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,830 shares of company stock worth $981,849,426. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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