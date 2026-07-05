Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,350 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,121,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $156,108,000 after acquiring an additional 184,146 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,387,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tractor Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tractor Supply wasn't on the list.

While Tractor Supply currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here