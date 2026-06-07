Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,259 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. President Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 5.9%

Aptiv stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here