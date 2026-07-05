Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $13.84 Million Stake in Wabtec $WAB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,393 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Wabtec were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Wabtec by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabtec alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,423 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here