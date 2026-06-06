Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $164.77 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $164,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 378,256 shares of the company's stock worth $70,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,030,835 shares of the company's stock worth $932,835,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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