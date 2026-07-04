Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $29.83 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,445 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Cummins were worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $863,441,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $473,471,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $231,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 257.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CMI opened at $662.21 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.25 and a twelve month high of $737.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $677.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $738.00.

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Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total value of $1,650,298.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,652,328.56. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total transaction of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,165,755. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a buy rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Benzinga article

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a Strong-Buy view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance. Positive Sentiment: Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Zacks article

Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Zacks article compared Cummins’ stock performance with other auto/tires/trucks names this year, but it did not introduce a direct catalyst on its own. Zacks article

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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