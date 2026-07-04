Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $30.12 Million Position in Aon plc $AON

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in AON were worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in AON by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AON stock opened at $356.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $323.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.77.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. AON's payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AON from $416.00 to $401.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $389.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on AON from $381.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $443.00 to $402.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.94.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

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