Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.93 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,506 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Trading Down 0.3%

IQV stock opened at $206.38 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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