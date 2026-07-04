Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,234 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 54,250 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in American Tower were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,616,703,000 after buying an additional 37,553,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in American Tower by 20,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,984.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $858,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in American Tower by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $679,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,898 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.93 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $162.27 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.95.

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About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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