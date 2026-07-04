Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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