Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,036 shares of company stock worth $9,131,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $313.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $240.49 and a one year high of $351.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day moving average is $311.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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