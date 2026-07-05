Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,429 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.13.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.72. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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