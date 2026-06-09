Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $3.22 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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