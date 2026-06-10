Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Super Micro Computer Trading Down 7.6%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

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