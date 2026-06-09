Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 4.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,101,540.06. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 over the last 90 days.

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius announced it will invest about £1.7 billion to expand its UK AI infrastructure footprint with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding 65 MW of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London AI R&D/commercial hub. The move signals faster growth in enterprise and regulated-sector AI cloud demand and reinforces the company’s long-term moat. Article Title

Nebius announced it will invest about £1.7 billion to expand its UK AI infrastructure footprint with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding 65 MW of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London AI R&D/commercial hub. The move signals faster growth in enterprise and regulated-sector AI cloud demand and reinforces the company’s long-term moat. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Nebius to $280 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism around the company’s AI infrastructure growth trajectory. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on Nebius to $280 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism around the company’s AI infrastructure growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted strong Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, and noted that the stock has surged sharply over the past month, suggesting investors are increasingly rewarding Nebius for rapid operating momentum. Article Title

Recent articles highlighted strong Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, and noted that the stock has surged sharply over the past month, suggesting investors are increasingly rewarding Nebius for rapid operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary compared Nebius with other AI names and debated whether the stock is still a good buy after its big run, which may keep sentiment high but also underscores valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Market commentary compared Nebius with other AI names and debated whether the stock is still a good buy after its big run, which may keep sentiment high but also underscores valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: One note flagged elevated short interest and reminded investors that the stock remains expensive on traditional valuation measures, which could add volatility if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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