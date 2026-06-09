Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New Investment in Pentair plc $PNR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.86.

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Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

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