Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 53,480 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,222 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the software company's stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 67.2% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 241,449 shares of the software company's stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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