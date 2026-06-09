Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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