Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,916 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,405,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,869,000 after buying an additional 5,145,442 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 876.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,500,885 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $291,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 797.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,085,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Equity Residential by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,002,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,647,000 after buying an additional 1,561,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EQR opened at $69.75 on Monday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $69.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.63%.Equity Residential's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.7025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio is 112.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.25 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equity Residential to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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