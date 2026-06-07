Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 768,586 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,050,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 486.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after buying an additional 486,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.9%

CHD stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here