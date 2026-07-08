Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in BXP were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after buying an additional 4,503,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BXP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,751,000 after purchasing an additional 204,258 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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