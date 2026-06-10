Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 11,300 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,209 shares of the company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

Key J. M. Smucker News

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is currently -37.32%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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